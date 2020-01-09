Colin Farrell confirmed for this iconic villain in The Batman

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Pictures

Colin Farrell’s function in The Batman is lastly confirmed, and we will not say we’re shocked.

A current tweet from director Matt Reeves, coupled with set images which made their method on-line earlier this week, clarify that the Irish actor might be taking up the function of Oswald Cobblepot, often known as the Penguin, within the upcoming solo car for the Darkish Knight.

On January 6, Reeves took to Twitter with a succinct however cheeky put up. The author/director tweeted, “Wait — is that you, #Oz?” adopted by a bat emoji. Accompanying the tweet was a GIF of Farrell, in his function as put-upon novice hitman Ray from the 2008 black comedy In Bruges, giving an exaggerated shrug.

That very same day, a number of customers tweeted images from the manufacturing’s London shoot, a few which featured Farrell; in each photographs, he is seen toting the Penguin’s signature umbrella. Though his look does not fairly line up with the standard characterization of the Penguin (Farrell, in spite of everything isn’t quick or portly, and there aren’t any prime hats or monocles to be seen), it is nonetheless fairly apparent who he is portraying, particularly in a single photograph through which his stance is… properly, tremendous penguin-like. As in, harking back to an precise penguin.

Farrell joins Zoë Kravitz (Selena Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (the Riddler), and John Turturro (the crime boss Carmine Falcone) on the roster of baddies who might be lining as much as take their photographs at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. Additionally among the many flick’s forged are Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard in undisclosed roles.