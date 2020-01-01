Colin Firth and his estranged wife Livia are friendly exes as they celebrate New Year together

They introduced that they have been splitting after 22 years collectively final month.

But Colin Firth and his estranged spouse Livia nonetheless seemed to be on pleasant phrases as they rung within the New Yr along with a bunch of their buddies on Tuesday night.

The actor, 59, and the environmental activist, 50, revealed throughout their separation assertion that they might keep a ‘shut friendship’ after the cut up.

Pleasant: Colin Firth and his estranged spouse Livia nonetheless seemed to be on pleasant phrases as they rung within the New Yr along with a bunch of their buddies on Tuesday night

Colin and Livia appeared cosy because the Love Truly star wrapped his arm round his spouse whereas posing with a few of their buddies for a smiley snap.

Livia additionally shared a picture of Colin and their buddies sat out on their deckchairs within the sunshine, presumably taken on New Years Day.

She captioned the photographs: ‘How we ended and the way we started. Colin and plenty of extra ❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade!’

Amid the information of their cut up, Colin and Livia mentioned they continue to be ‘united of their love for his or her youngsters’ nearly two years after it emerged she had an affair along with her childhood buddy.

Chilling: Livia additionally shared a picture of Colin and their buddies sat out on their deckchairs within the sunshine, presumably taken on New Years Day

The star confirmed the information in an announcement final month, and insisted he would keep a ‘shut friendship’ with Livia.

The couple have been married for 22 years, and have two sons, Luca and Matteo.

A press release from their publicists at this time mentioned: ‘Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They keep an in depth friendship and stay united of their love for his or her youngsters.

‘They kindly ask for privateness. There might be no additional remark’.

Their cut up comes after it was revealed in March final yr that Mrs Firth was alleged to have had a year-long affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia.

Happier instances: Actor Colin pictured with Livia at a trend awards in September this yr

Confirmed: The star confirmed the information in an announcement final month, and insisted he would keep a ‘shut friendship’ with Livia

She sparked a police investigation after claiming her childhood buddy Mr Brancaccia harassed her with a ‘scary’ barrage of messages.

The Oscar-winner confronted his spouse over a ‘heartbreaking and malicious’ e mail from her ex-lover in March 2018.

The message contained revelations ‘designed to wound’ the King’s Speech star – who has maintained a dignified silence over the affair.

On the time, a buddy of Firth’s mentioned: ‘This man Marco mainly advised Colin every little thing he had been doing along with his spouse for a yr. The e-mail was an in depth diatribe, humiliated Colin and was designed with no different motive than to wound.

Rumoured: Their cut up comes after it was revealed final yr that Mrs Firth was alleged to have been having an affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia (pictured)

Household: The pair, pictured collectively on the London premiere of the sequel to Mamma Mia! in July final yr, have two youngsters collectively referred to as Luca, born in 2001, and Matteo, born in 2003

‘He described intimate conferences that will devastate any husband – it doesn’t matter what the state of their marriage. And he did so with the misguided and hopeless perception he might destabilise the efforts being made by Colin and Livia to type issues out.

‘Colin offered this to his spouse and in what will need to have been a really troublesome confrontation. However he’s the person that he’s and has maintained his dignity all through.’

In addition to the e-mail to Firth, his spouse claims she acquired cellphone calls, lived in terror and believed she was being adopted.

Premiere: Livia and Colin Firth arrive for the World premiere of ‘Bridget Jones’s Child’ at Odeon Leicester Sq. on September 5, 2016

Mrs Firth additionally mentioned emails containing photos of her have been despatched to her 57-year-old husband after the pair reunited.

However Mr Brancaccia, 55, advised The Instances that Mrs Firth had invented the claims to cowl up their affair, which occurred between 2015 and 2016.

A spokesman for the couple on the time mentioned: ‘A number of years in the past Colin and Livia privately made the choice to separate. Throughout that point Livia briefly turned concerned with former buddy Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.

Pictured: Livia and Colin pictured collectively on the premiere of ‘Nocturnal Animals’ through the 73rd Venice Movie Competition in Venice, Italy, in September 2016

‘Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a daunting marketing campaign of harassment over a number of months, a lot of which is documented. For apparent causes, the Firths have by no means had any want to make this matter public.’

The Academy Award, Golden Globe and Bafta winner shares a son with former accomplice Meg Tilly, his co-star within the movie Valmont.

After they cut up Firth met Guiggioli on the set of BBC Drama Nostromo, and married her a yr later in Tuscany, Italy.

The pair, who’ve a house in Chiswick, London, and Umbria, Italy, are sometimes seen collectively at pink carpet occasions.

In 2017 it emerged that Firth had adopted within the footsteps of his youngsters and utilized for twin UK and Italian citizenship, whereas Livia was making use of for a British passport.

Glam: The Firths pictured attending the Costume Institute Profit on the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork

Livia is an environmental activist and co-founder and inventive director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy agency.

She can also be a founding member of singer Annie Lennox’s ladies’s advocacy group The Circle, and has gained the UN Chief of Change Award and the Rainforest Alliance Award for Excellent Achievement in sustainability.

Acclaimed actor Firth is finest recognized for enjoying a variety of famously stiff-upper-lipped English figures on the large display, together with Bridget Jones’s Mark Darcy, Love Truly’s Jamie, and King George VI in The King’s Speech.