January 9, 2020 | eight:12am

A Massachusetts faculty professor was suspended for posting a Fb standing encouraging Iran to checklist 52 American cultural websites that it might bomb, in keeping with new reviews.

Asheen Phansey, the director of sustainability at Babson School in Wellesley, shared the since-deleted publish — a response to a tweet by President Trump stating that the US had picked out 52 Iranian cultural websites for destruction — on Tuesday.

“In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb,” mentioned the publish, first obtained in a screenshot by the web site Turtleboysports.com. “Um… Mall of America? Kardashian residence?”

Commenters identified that the publish was out of line, in keeping with the screenshot.

“No. He shouldn’t,” one wrote.

“I think you ought to be careful lest the FBI come by your place and looking [for] your life and finances,” one other chimed in.

In a press release obtained by The Boston Herald, the faculty mentioned it “immediately suspended” Phansey with pay, and was “cooperating with local, state and federal authorities.”

“Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate,” the assertion mentioned. “This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College.”

Phansey apologized for the publish in a press release emailed to the Herald.

“I regret my bad attempt at humor,” he instructed the outlet. “As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our ‘cultural sites’ with ancient Iranian churches and mosques. I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence.”

“I am particularly sorry to cause any harm or alarm for my colleagues at Babson, my beloved alma mater, and the place where I have enjoyed teaching students and serving as its sustainability director,” he added.

When an American drone strike killed Iran’s high normal final week and the nation threatened retaliation, President Trump warned towards it, tweeting over the weekend that the US had already chosen 52 Iranian websites for destruction ought to the regime fireplace again.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian site (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago),” the commander in chief tweeted. “Some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets. and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”