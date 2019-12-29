Collin Hill to join former CSU Rams coach Mike Bobo at South Carolina

Collin Hill and Mike Bobo will get yet one more season collectively in any case.

The previous Colorado State quarterback, who entered the switch portal this month, introduced on Twitter on Saturday that he was transferring to South Carolina in January.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to come home and play at the University of South Carolina,” the Moore, S.C., native tweeted. “I’m excited for what the future holds, and can’t wait to get started in January.”

With the senior-to-be’s transfer to the Palmetto State, Hill will be part of Bobo for his remaining season of eligibility. The previous Rams coach was employed because the Gamecocks offensive coordinator shortly after a “mutual separation” with CSU following the top of the 2019 common season.

Hill threw for three,323 yards and 23 touchdowns in 18 video games at CSU.