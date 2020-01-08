Colombia’s drug lord El Tio is arrested in raid

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Printed: 07:55 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 08:31 EST, eight January 2020

One among Colombia’s most needed drug lords who was as soon as the right-hand man of Pablo Escobar has been arrested after an alleged tip-off by his son.

Luis del Rio, referred to as El Tio, was arrested in a raid on his dwelling in Medellin and a few 300 of his properties had been seized after his son reportedly snitched on him.

Police had been additionally mentioned to have arrested one in every of his alleged companions ‘Jacobo’ in addition to one other gang member named Chepe, who jumped from a third-floor window when the raid started.

Experiences claimed Chepe died whereas making an attempt to flee.

Luis del Rio (pictured) was arrested in a raid at his dwelling in Medellin and a few 300 of his properties had been seized after his son reportedly snitched on him

El Tio was a key member of Escobar’s infamous Medellin Cartel earlier than the pair turned rivals. The drug lord kidnapped del Rio’s daughter as revenge when he stole money from a drug cargo despatched to the US.

He then joined the Los Pepes felony gang – a rival to Escobar – with the intention to get his daughter again.

‘On the time of Pablo Escobar, El Tio labored with the Medellin Cartel. He later was arrested and sentenced to 12 years in jail, however he continued his felony actions when he was launched’, anti-drug cop Jorge Luis Ramirez mentioned.

In keeping with native media, El Tio’s operations expanded following his launch and at one level he was trafficking some 10 tons of cocaine to the US and Europe every month.

His operation allowed him to reportedly purchase over 300 properties in Colombia, Mexico and the US, together with Escobar’s former dwelling La Fortaleza in Medellin.

Police had been additionally mentioned to have arrested one in every of his alleged companions ‘Jacobo’ in addition to one other gang member named Chepe (Pictured: Police on the scene)

It was advised many of those properties had been seized by the authorities after his arrest.

Experiences have additionally claimed El Tio began an affair along with his son’s spouse and had common trysts at a property in Girardota in Antioquia the place he allegedly had intercourse with underage women, although this has not been verified.

On the property, police discovered an altar the place it’s believed the suspect additionally practised black magic, in line with experiences.

Ramirez mentioned: ‘He is without doubt one of the three largest drug traffickers within the nation and among the many 10 traffickers most needed by the US authorities.’

Two additional unnamed suspects had been arrested within the Colombian cities of Cartagena and Barranquilla, in line with experiences.

In the meantime, in Guatemala, a suspect known as El Calvo was additionally arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.