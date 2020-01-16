Colorado Avalanche unveils NHL Stadium Series jerseys

The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday unveiled on Twitter the jerseys the group will put on for its NHL Stadium Sequence sport on Feb. 15 on the Air Drive Academy.

The group launched a video of Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar receiving a sneak peak on the jerseys at Household Sports activities Middle in Centennial.

The tri-colored jersey options burgundy throughout the underside half, blue throughout the shoulders and white within the center. The white house is a triangle representing Colorado’s snow-capped mountains and in addition serves because the “A” for Avalanche. 4 burgundy triangles symbolize the state’s pink rocks and in addition serves because the adverse house for the “A.” An NHL Stadium Sequence patch sits on the precise shoulder. The blue represents the state’s sky. On the within behind the neck is the Colorado flag.

“They look better live than they do in pictures,” Landeskog says within the video.

The sport will happen at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 and can air on NBC.