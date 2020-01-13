Colorado bill would ban texting and some talking while driving

Colorado might quickly comply with 20 different states in prohibiting hand-held cellphone use whereas driving.

The proposed laws would make it unlawful for adults to make use of a cell system whereas driving, besides via using hands-free gear. It additionally would bar drivers beneath 18 years previous from utilizing any cell gadgets.

“It’s a pretty common-sense measure to make our roads safer,” mentioned Rep. Dylan Roberts, who’s sponsoring the invoice. He mentioned his constituents need legislators to behave on this subject to chop down on crashes.

Simply greater than half of Coloradans admitted speaking on a hand-held cellphone whereas driving, in keeping with a 2017 state Division of Transportation survey, and 40% admitted to studying a message on their system.

Colorado lawmakers are decided to make roads safer, with fines for cellphone use whereas driving beginning at $50 for the primary offense and as much as $300 if the violation includes texting.

Roberts pointed to successes different states have had with related laws. “My colleagues agree that the roads need to be safer, and I’m hoping to resolve any concerns to move this bill forward.”

“The bill is really crafted in mind of all of those that have been injured in texting while driving accidents.”

Final yr, a Senate invoice proposing the identical restrictions on handheld gadgets whereas driving however permitting hands-free equipment didn’t go. Roberts is set to get bipartisan help for this measure to maintain Colorado residents protected, but in addition to perform a essential purpose of Sen. Lois Courtroom, who introduced final week that she is stepping down resulting from a uncommon sickness.

“This bill was her career-long passion,” mentioned Roberts. “It’s unfortunate that she won’t be able to see it through.”