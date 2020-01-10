Colorado CBD producer Mile High Labs lays off 20 employees just months after major expansion

Mile Excessive Labs, one in every of Colorado’s main CBD producers, laid off staff this week, simply months after present process a serious growth.

In accordance with chief monetary officer Jon Hilley, the corporate lower 20 positions — lower than 10% of its workforce — on Thursday. They primarily have been these in entry-level gross sales jobs. Mile Excessive Labs employed greater than 250 individuals earlier than the layoff, Hilley mentioned.

The information comes about three months after the corporate moved from Boulder into an $18.eight million, 400,000-square-foot facility in Broomfield, the place it extracts and processes hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD. Hemp has negligible quantities of THC, the ingredient that offers the plant’s cousin marijuana its excessive.

When the brand new facility opened, founder and chief govt officer Stephen Mueller informed The Denver Put up he anticipated including one other 100 staff to the corporate.

“We did that,” Hilley mentioned Friday. “To go from 30 people to 250 people, you learn a lot about who’s going to be a really good fit for the company.”

Regardless of the layoff, Hilley says Mile Excessive Labs is “absolutely” nonetheless increasing. In 2020, it plans so as to add an authentic line of CBD merchandise, together with tinctures and topicals. Chicago-based analysis firm Brighfield Group estimates the U.S. CBD market might attain $24.four billion by 2025.

“The last year has proven we are the market leader in this category and we’re excited about continued growth of the category,” Hilley mentioned.