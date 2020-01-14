Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler stepping down to take helm of National Geographic Society

Colorado School President Jill Tiefenthaler will bid the Colorado Springs establishment adieu this summer time after being named the chief government officer of the Nationwide Geographic Society, in accordance with a Tuesday announcement from the school.

“Jill has provided strong, visionary leadership to the college for nine years,” mentioned Susie Burghart, chair of the Colorado School Board of Trustees. “She began by listening carefully to the CC community and translating what she learned into a strategic plan that built on CC’s unique strengths and set an ambitious path for the future.”

Tiefenthaler has been on the non-public school’s helm since 2011, main development and growth efforts, partnerships with neighborhood and business such because the Colorado Springs Tremendous Arts Middle, fundraising success and the achievement of carbon neutrality on campus, the information launch mentioned.

“I am so thrilled to take on this leadership role at the National Geographic Society at this exciting time,” Tiefenthaler mentioned. “Given its unparalleled global reputation, strong board, dedicated staff, bold explorers and storytellers, and new partnership with Disney through National Geographic Partners, the society has never been better positioned to pursue its mission.”

Tiefenthaler would be the society’s first feminine chief government officer.

Colorado School’s Board of Trustees will determine a search course of and interim management in February, the information launch mentioned.