Colorado communities welcome refugee resettlement

Communities throughout the metro space are making it clear that they’re open to international refugees searching for a brand new begin in America, with Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, Arvada and Arapahoe County amongst these appearing on resettlement resolutions this week.

The strikes are available response to an govt order issued by President Trump in September that requires state and native governments to supply written consent for resettlement to happen of their jurisdictions. With out that consent, in response to Government Order 13888, federal officers assume the state or native authorities is closed to refugees.

Golden, Denver and Jefferson County handed resolutions final month, in response to Nina Zelic, interim vp of refugee and neighborhood companies for Lutheran Household Companies. Extra cities and counties are anticipated to take related votes subsequent week.

Jan. 21 is the deadline for resettlement companies to inform the U.S. State Division of communities which are open to this system.

“It’s a reflection of the spirit of welcoming in the United States,” Zelic mentioned. “Colorado is certainly leading that spirit of welcoming.”

On Dec. 16, Gov. Jared Polis wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying “Colorado will continue to assist and resettle more refugees in our communities as long as people around the world are displaced from their home countries.”

“Having a robust refugee program ensures that we are upholding our American values of humanitarianism, freedom, and opportunity,” Polis wrote.

Jennifer Wilson, govt director of Worldwide Rescue Committee Denver, mentioned the votes being taken at metropolis councils and county commissions this month throughout the Entrance Vary inform her that “people recognize the contribution that refugees make — culturally, socially and economically.”

That was one of many principal drivers for the Arvada Metropolis Council, which on Monday handed its decision stating it might proceed to just accept refugees. The suburb northwest of Denver has solely taken in 15 refugees over the past two years, principally from Russia, Belarus and Eritrea.

Metropolis Supervisor Mark Deven mentioned the information town acquired about refugee resettlement satisfied him that there’s a internet constructive to this system.

“We didn’t see it as anything that would put an unreasonable stress on our resources,” he mentioned. “We have seen that these refugees have been able to find employment, especially in construction and in industrial operations.”

Based on the Colorado Division of Human Companies, a mean of 1,650 refugees per 12 months have been resettled within the state since 1980. The division says that for each greenback spent by the state on refugee help, $1.68 is generated in industrial exercise and $1.23 is returned in taxes generated by the brand new residents.

The majority of refugees — 80% — settle in metro Denver, whereas a lot of the relaxation head to Greeley and Colorado Springs. The highest international locations of origin for refugees coming to Colorado in 2018 had been Burma, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Congo, in response to state knowledge.

Trump’s govt order, like a lot of his immigration coverage choices over the primary three years of his administration, is being challenged in courtroom. Opponents say that refugee resettlement will not be an area concern however relatively a federal one.

The president defended his order at a rally in Minnesota in October, in response to a narrative from Nationwide Public Radio.

“You should be able to decide what is best for your own cities and for your own neighborhoods,” the president mentioned. “And that’s what you have the right to do right now. And believe me, no other president would be doing that.”

Along with the chief order, Trump final 12 months introduced plans to scale back the variety of refugees allowed in the US this 12 months to 18,000. In 2019 the cap was 30,000.

Zelic, with Lutheran Household Companies, mentioned it’s unlucky that the president issued the chief order.

“It’s an attempt to politicize an issue that is at its heart a humanitarian issue,” she mentioned.