Colorado couple desperate to try experimental drug to stop son from “turning to stone”

“It’s pretty much our last chance.”

Natalie Rogers sits on an examination desk inside a medical clinic in Littleton, watching her son, Jaiden, just some ft away in his wheelchair enjoying a online game.

For the previous seven years, the 14-year-old has struggled with one of many world’s rarest illnesses — stiff pores and skin syndrome. It’s a situation that has prompted his pores and skin to progressively tighten and harden, spreading from his legs to his hips after which to his abdomen and neck.

Natalie says her son is “turning to stone,” leaving him unable to stroll and generally giving him hassle respiration. He sees six docs and takes chemotherapy medication to sluggish the illness’s development.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Jaiden Rogers listens to his cellphone as his mom, Natalie, sits on the examination desk, whereas ready for the physician on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Rogers, who suffers from stiff pores and skin syndrome and is “turning into stone,” in response to his mom, is elevating cash to board a airplane for Europe to bear experimental therapies in a final ditch effort to save lots of his life. As a result of rarity of his situation, all potential avenues have been explored in america and the European enterprise is all that continues to be for the Alamosa teen.

“He can’t expand his lungs and take a deep breath,” Natalie stated. “He’s on many pain medications that make him tired.”

Natalie and husband Tim are banking every part they’ve that an experimental drug being developed abroad might lastly ease, if not reverse, his signs.

“I’m pretty much going on faith,” Natalie stated.

She and her husband are additionally happening hope — hope for kindness from strangers. The Alamosa household has arrange a GoFundMe web page in an effort to boost $1.5 million for Jaiden’s remedy, which incorporates $125,000 for a medical flight to Europe.

Thus far, the household has raised simply over $300,000.

Dr. Margarita Saenz, Jaiden’s genetic doctor at Kids’s Hospital Colorado, stated she is aware of of solely 54 circumstances of stiff pores and skin syndrome ever reported on the earth.

“Stiff skin syndrome is a slowly progressing connective tissue disorder,” she stated. “The dangerous part is if this spreads across the chest cavity — that could impact the ability to breathe.”

Thus far, she stated, there haven’t been any medical breakthroughs that present a “potential cure or intervention that would reverse this progressive disorder,” however she asserted, “just because it doesn’t exist doesn’t mean it’s not possible.”

“It’s not our job to take away hope — it’s our job to provide guidance to the best of our abilities,” Saenz stated.

Saenz stated whereas Jaiden tends to withdraw inside himself, she has seen bursts of vitality and vibrancy from .

“He is cute and funny,” she stated. “I saw a sense of humor, and I saw that he was witty and quick.”

On the day a Denver Put up reporter and photographer crowded into the Littleton examination room the place Jaiden awaited his pediatrician for a checkup, he was subdued. Wearing a “Dude Chill” T-shirt, sweat pants and carrying a masks over his mouth, Jaiden stated little.

“He hasn’t been talkative — or he’s been crying a lot,” his mom stated. “He’s still hanging in there.”

Jaiden’s pediatrician, Dr. Jim Harrington, stated he worries in regards to the illness’s impact on ’s psychological state — “the psychological complications of his medical problem.” Jaiden disputes that stiff pores and skin syndrome is making him unhappy, although his mom has a unique opinion.

“Do you feel more sad now?” Harrington asks.

“Not at all,” Jaiden replies.

“Do you worry about your disease’s progression?” the physician asks.

“Not very much at all,” the boy solutions haltingly.

Harringon describes Jaiden as a “complicated patient” as a consequence of the truth that there may be extra at play than simply his stiffening pores and skin. Jaiden can be autistic and has been identified with attention-deficit dysfunction.

“What do you think about your life?” Harrington asks.

“I don’t know,” Jaiden says.

Jaiden shouldn’t be associated by blood to Natalie and Tim Rogers — they started to look after him when he was 2 after his grandmother, an previous pal of the couple, known as for assist. Jaiden’s 18-year-old mom was in jail and his grandmother didn’t assume she may handle him.

Twelve years later, Natalie stated the household has been on lots of of physician’s visits and has made efforts by way of quite a few media shops — together with an look on the Dr. Ouncesshow final yr — to name consideration to Jaiden’s scenario.

“I’m on the computer all day just researching,” Natalie stated. “It takes up a lot of time — it’s all we do.”

She stated Jaiden, who’s home-schooled, likes to learn — Stephen Hawking is a favourite — and is a little bit of a pc whiz, together with his personal YouTube channel. However life shouldn’t be simple, particularly as Natalie is coping with her personal medical problem — a neurological situation just like Parkinson’s.

Nonetheless she troopers on, writing on her GoFundMe web page as lately as Dec. 16: “I leave this week to go to Europe to beg them to start treatment ASAP.”

“I’m not worried about me — it’s Jaiden we’re going to get fixed,” Natalie stated.

