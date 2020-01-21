News

Colorado couple killed in collision on New Mexico highway

January 21, 2020
BERNARDO, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico say an aged Colorado couple has died after their automotive was struck by a semitrailer on a freeway.

Harlan Leroy Swanson, 94, and Elinor Swanson, 92, had been touring Monday afternoon on east of Bernardo when their automobile made a left onto U.S. 60, New Mexico State Police mentioned.

A semitrailer hit their SUV.

State Police say the Swansons, of Colorado Springs, had been pronounced useless on the scene.

The 52-year-old Belen man driving the semi was transported to a hospital with unknown accidents. His situation was not instantly recognized Tuesday.

Alcohol doesn’t seem to have been an element, in line with investigators. The couple was additionally carrying their seat belts.

The investigation stays ongoing.

