Colorado family leave advocates pursue ballot measure in case lawmakers don’t pass it

A Colorado group is attempting to place a measure on the state poll asking voters to go household and medical go away in case lawmakers don’t go laws this 12 months.

Colorado Households First took the primary steps towards that effort Tuesday, submitting two initiatives with the Legislative Council. A listening to is scheduled for Feb. four.

“Bad luck or a medical diagnosis shouldn’t leave anyone in financial ruin,” stated Wendy Howell, a proponent of the initiatives, in a information launch.

Democratic lawmakers have vowed to go a paid household go away program this 12 months — their sixth try. Nonetheless, a invoice has not but been launched.

Colorado Households First filed the initiatives and created a marketing campaign committee Tuesday, in response to the discharge. The group expects to get a $500,000 contribution from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a left-leaning lobbying and advocacy group, which gives thousands and thousands of to progressive causes throughout the nation.

If a measure is authorized and moved to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Workplace, proponents must collect legitimate signatures to get it on the November poll.