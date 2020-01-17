Colorado father of five deported to Mexico after long battle for legal residency

The Colorado father of 5 who declined immigration sanctuary in a church has been deported to Mexico after a protracted battle to acquire authorized residency, an immigration advocate and household confirmed Thursday.

Jorge Zaldivar Mendieta was being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention on the Aurora facility, owned by non-public jail firm The Geo Group, since Nov. 13, awaiting deportation. The 44-year-old first arrived within the U.S. in 1997 and has no prison convictions in Colorado, in accordance with courtroom data, however he got here to the eye of federal authorities after he crashed his automotive in Jefferson County in 2008.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t instantly return a request for remark Thursday.

His spouse Christina Zaldivar, a U.S. citizen, has fought his deportation for years, saying they have been attempting to do the proper factor and assist him receive authorized standing. However he was repeatedly rejected due to what the couple mentioned was a governmental error. Nevertheless, after Zaldivar Mendieta spent two months in detention the place family and friends allege he was denied medical care and meals, Zaldivar needed him out, even when it meant being in Mexico the place she has no connections.

“Being forced into becoming a single mother of 5 while watching Jorge and our children suffer this forced seperation [sic] surpasses my opinion of being failed by my own government,” she wrote on a GoFundMe web page.

Zaldivar flew to Mexico Jan. eight after she was advised her husband can be deported no later Jan. 7. He was not deported till Wednesday, mentioned Gabriela Flora of the American Mates Service Committee.

“Send me my husband so I can nurse him back to health,” Zaldivar wrote on Fb. “ICE & GEO have taken more than enough from us already.”