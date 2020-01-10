Colorado finishes warmer than average for 26th straight year

Whereas 2019 was a 12 months largely dominated by chilly climate tales, Colorado’s common statewide temperature completed above the long-term common for the 26th consecutive 12 months.

Based mostly on official long-term knowledge from the Nationwide Facilities for Environmental Info, 2019 completed with a median statewide temperature of 45.three levels, which is zero.7 levels above Colorado’s long-term annual temperature common of 44.6 levels. Final 12 months, nevertheless, additionally completed as Colorado’s coolest 12 months since 2013.

Closing the books on 2019: Within the statewide common, it was the best 12 months since 2013, however nonetheless zero.7°F hotter than the 20th century common. (Knowledge from @NOAANCEIclimate) #cowx half pic.twitter.com/9fOnvQafOw — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) January eight, 2020

Whereas Colorado’s temperatures completed above common, it was definitely cool, a minimum of by more moderen requirements. Based mostly on the 30-year common (1981-2010), Colorado really completed 2019 with a barely below-average 12 months (zero.three levels under that common). By way of assessing the local weather as a complete, nevertheless, the long-range common presents higher perception about attainable results and impacts from international warming.

Maybe simply as considerably, Colorado additionally obtained a wanted enhance of precipitation in 2019, primarily fueled by components of two winters crammed with constant snowpack for the mountains. On the plains, an average-to-slightly-above-average winter and spring of snow and storms additionally diminished general statewide drought situations.

“(2019 moisture) has been great, following 2018, which was the 14th driest (year) on record,” stated Becky Bolinger, assistant Colorado state climatologist.

As @ColoradoClimate famous yesterday, strong moisture in 2019 actually helped out with statewide drought. Nonetheless some short-medium points throughout southern CO, however significantly better general image statewide. Left = one 12 months in the past

Proper = in the present day’s drought monitor replace#COwx pic.twitter.com/eZGMuNvQx4 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) January 9, 2020

Worldwide, 2019 completed because the earth’s second-hottest 12 months on file, in response to a European Union intergovernmental local weather evaluation.