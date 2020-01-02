Colorado governors have been tapping federal fund for “essential services” for years

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper talks to the media after dropping off his 2018 poll at a drop-off field, on Oct. 29, 2018 in Denver.

A pool of federal cash meant to spice up Colorado’s financial system within the early 2000s nonetheless exists 16 years after its creation — and was utilized by at the very least two governors for a hodgepodge of bills, together with the creation of a $13,000 web site touting former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s legacy.

The fund, which got here to public consideration in November when it was discovered to be masking the price of Hickenlooper’s ethics protection, was created in 2003 by the Jobs and Progress Tax Aid Reconciliation Act, to assist states get better from the 2001 recession. Below the legislation, the cash given to states may solely be used to “provide essential government services or cover the costs” of federal mandates. Colorado acquired about $157 million.

For the previous dozen years, the fund has been handled as a extremely discretionary instrument within the budgetary instrument belts of Colorado’s governors, granting them large flexibility over how its cash was spent. Price range officers for the previous two governors say there have been few, if any, limits on what within the federal fund may very well be spent on, augmenting governor’s workplace spending that’s in any other case managed by the legislature.

On Dec. 9, Democratic state lawmakers on Colorado’s Legislative Audit Committee voted down a Republican request to audit the federal fund. Republicans had sought an audit to find out whether or not the fund was ever utilized by Hickenlooper to cowl nonessential authorities companies in violation of the federal legislation that created it.

If an audit had been carried out, it will have discovered the fund, in its 16-year historical past, has primarily been used the way in which it was meant for use: to fund important authorities companies and canopy the price of unfunded federal mandates. Many of the cash was spent within the first two years, to pay for transportation, job coaching, dental look after low-income youngsters, legislation enforcement upgrades and jail prices, amongst different authorities companies.

However auditors would even have discovered bills that much less evidently align with the federal legislation’s restrictions. Between mid-2014 and the beginning of 2019 — a time span that features the tip of Hickenlooper’s first time period in workplace and his complete second time period — these bills embrace $20,381 in leases of a state-owned plane, $111,842 on “personal services” and at the very least $399,006 in dues to teams just like the Nationwide Governors Affiliation, Western Governors Affiliation and Nationwide Affiliation of State Price range Officers.

These bills seem on the state’s transparency web site, which dates again to July 2014. To research bills previous to that point, The Denver Publish acquired much less detailed state finances paperwork by means of the Colorado Open Information Act. In whole, the Publish acquired information from greater than a half-dozen CORA requests in December to clarify how the state has spent the federal between 2003 and at this time.

In December 2018, the final month of his governorship, Hickenlooper’s workplace used $13,385 from the fund to pay a advertising agency, Merritt Grace, to design and construct an internet site. That web site, ListenHarderCO.com, informed “the story of how Governor Hickenlooper” and his administration “paved the way for Colorado’s journey and growth,” Hickenlooper’s workplace stated on the time it was created. However the website not exists — its license expired in December 2019 after solely a 12 months on-line.

Consulting corporations had been paid $28,900 from the fund in 2014 and $5,000 from the federal fund in 2015. In late 2014, $5,000 from the fund went to the Civic Middle Conservancy for an official operate. A four-star lodge in Cherry Creek was paid $2,500 from the fund in 2015 to host one other official operate, in keeping with the transparency web site.

“The Hickenlooper administration continued the practice of the Republican and Democratic governors before and used federal flex funds from the 2003 Bush tax cuts to cover miscellaneous state expenses,” stated Melissa Miller, the previous governor’s marketing campaign spokeswoman.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is now operating for U.S. Senate. Requested at a marketing campaign cease Dec. 19 whether or not he ever spent cash from the federal fund on nonessential authorities companies, Hickenlooper stated he didn’t know, citing the complexities of state authorities budgeting.

“I don’t know. I can’t describe how many different accounts there are, and they don’t come to the governor and say, ‘We’re going to use this account, we’re going to use that account.’ Henry Sobanet can tell you because Henry Sobanet — the reason I had a Republican as my budget manager is he understood all those accounts, or his team did,” Hickenlooper stated, referring to his former finances director. “He knew exactly who knew the details. No one person could ever know all that stuff.”

When requested in a followup query whether or not the finances workplace, and never the governor’s workplace, determined which fund to tug cash from, the previous governor stated, “Well, I don’t know if it was the budget office. I assume it was the budget office but … they don’t come to me every time and say, ‘Well, is this account sufficient or is that account sufficient?’”

In 2003, all cash within the federal fund went by means of the governor’s workplace, which handed the overwhelming majority on to different areas of state authorities to pay for important authorities companies. Below former Gov. Invoice Ritter, who took workplace in 2007, the fund’s makes use of had been expanded to cowl bureaucratic prices, equivalent to constructing leases, technological upgrades and worker wages. By the point Hickenlooper took workplace in 2011, lower than $10 million remained within the fund.

“The recession impacted state finances and so the rules of the grant allowed regular government expenditures to be addressed at the discretion of the governor. And so, over time, that’s what this fund has been used for,” stated Sobanet, the previous finances director, in an interview.

Jim Carpenter, who was chief of workers for Ritter, stated the federal fund is discretionary and was handled as such by the Ritter administration. There may be not a definition of “essential government services” that’s utilized by Colorado’s state authorities, Carpenter stated.

“We really had wide discretion to use these funds, to use these dollars,” he stated. “They were truly flex funds, truly discretionary accounts.”

The governor’s workplace underneath Hickenlooper’s successor, Jared Polis, has used the federal fund sparingly. Lots of the bills from the fund underneath the Polis administration have been funds to Recht Kornfeld PC, the legislation agency defending Hickenlooper in an ethics dispute. That association started earlier than Polis took workplace.

On at the very least one event, the federal fund was partially reimbursed with state tax to maintain it afloat. In the course of the 2018 legislative session, Hickenlooper requested and the Normal Meeting permitted a switch of $562,240 from the state’s common fund to the federal fund.

Now, 16 years after its creation, the federal fund has about $1 million remaining in it, in keeping with the Division of Personnel and Administration. State Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican who has known as for an audit of the fund, stays pissed off that Democrats on the Legislative Audit Committee voted down his request.

“In the interest of good government, I asked the government to police itself, and that’s why we brought this to the auditor and the Audit Committee. I think anyone who cares about transparent, good government has to support that,” he stated Tuesday. “The fact there has been a party-line rejection starts to smack of a coverup.”