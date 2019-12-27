Colorado high school students make cultural, personal connections through Japanese pen pals

On a Monday afternoon in mid-December, college students taking Japanese at Eaglecrest Excessive Faculty within the Cherry Creek Faculty District took a category interval to embellish playing cards with reindeer, snowflakes and rats too cute to kill.

They have been sharing a little bit of their very own tradition, with a nod to their pen friends, who could be getting ready to ring within the Yr of the Rat, the subsequent zodiac signal arising in Japan’s 12-year cycle.

Yearly, the scholars in Laura Williams’ courses trade three playing cards or letters with their friends in Toshishige Yamasaki’s English courses at Itoshimka Excessive Faculty in Fukuoka, a metropolis on the southernmost of Japan’s principal islands. College students write in English and Japanese, so each courses can observe the language they’re studying.

The scholars on the Centennial highschool can do the pen-pal program for 3 years, in the event that they full the complete sequence of Japanese programs, Williams mentioned. Sometimes, they get a distinct pen pal yearly, as a result of Japanese college students are too busy getting ready for high-stakes college exams of their final yr of highschool to place a lot time into facet tasks, she mentioned.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Anna Sirichantho, 17, works on a New Years card to be despatched to her Japanese pen pal throughout her Japanese class at Eaglecrest Excessive Faculty in Centennial on Dec. 16, 2019.

The letters make studying a brand new language extra attention-grabbing for the scholars, Williams mentioned. The category sends footage from homecoming, and their pen friends then ship again photographs from their annual sports activities day and from their class journey, which took them to Singapore this yr, she mentioned.

“A huge part of learning a language is knowing the culture and understanding the lifestyle in that country,” she mentioned.

Maggie Moreno, a junior, mentioned she and her pen pal have talked about their faculty routines, music and the golf equipment they take part in. It was stunning to listen to in regards to the number of actions Japanese college students do, like a tea ceremony membership and kendo, a martial artwork that makes use of bamboo swords, she mentioned.

“I feel like we get to learn a lot about each individual person,” she mentioned.

Joey McGuire, a senior, mentioned he was writing about his winter break plans. He mentioned he discovered some widespread floor with two of his pen friends, together with working monitor and taking part in in a band.

“Even though they’re 2,000 miles across the ocean, they have similar interests,” he mentioned.

Yamasaki mentioned through e mail that 109 of his college students write to companions in Colorado, whereas the opposite 211 are paired with college students in different American states. Colorado was a pure match, each as a result of Denver has had distinguished residents of Japanese descent and since then-Colorado Gov. Ralph Carr defended Japanese-Individuals who have been positioned in internment camps throughout World Battle II, he mentioned.

Yamasaki mentioned writing letters by hand and ready for a reply gives a refreshing change of tempo for his college students, and provides them an opportunity to share a few of their skills, like drawing and origami. It additionally lets them check out what they’re studying about sentence construction in English, which is considerably completely different from Japanese grammar, he mentioned.

Offered by Toshishige Yamasaki Itoshima highschool college students in Fukuoka, Japan, learn letters from their pen-pals at Eaglecrest Excessive Faculty in Centennial.

“They start wondering how people can carry on a short conversation in such an upside-down word order. That’s when they receive the bilingual letter from my students. They can see with their own eyes that people actually write sentences in Subject Object Verb order,” he mentioned.

Williams mentioned she and Yamasaki discovered one another on a web site to attach folks in search of pen friends. They began having their college students message one another on-line, however handwritten letters turned out to be simpler as a result of most Japanese lecture rooms don’t have computer systems, she mentioned.

Hassane Dansoko, a junior, mentioned he stays involved with one in all his former pen friends on social media, and began listening to Japanese and Korean pop music she advised.

“I feel like I got a friend out of it,” he mentioned.