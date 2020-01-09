Colorado is poised to repeal the death penalty

There’s a saying on the Colorado Capitol that to go a invoice into legislation, you want 33, 18 and one — that’s, 33 Home votes, 18 Senate votes and one signature from the governor.

For many who tried to repeal the dying penalty in Colorado final yr, the 33 and one had been by no means in query. However the 2019 invoice, extensively seen as a shoo-in one yr in the past, by no means had greater than 15 confirmed votes within the 35-member Senate, and it fizzled in dramatic style.

By way of conversations with greater than a dozen lawmakers and advocates intently concerned within the soon-to-come 2020 repeal invoice, The Denver Put up has discovered that the dying penalty abolition motion in Colorado lastly can rely to 18 — and maybe larger.

That’s primarily attributable to 2 developments: an ongoing effort to heal wounds inside the Senate Democratic caucus and newfound GOP help.

New within the “yes” column this yr are Republicans Jack Tate and Owen Hill. Final yr’s invoice had just one Senate Republican — Kevin Priola of Henderson — confirmed in help. This time round, Tate has not solely flipped his vote, however will crew up with Denver Democrat Julie Gonzales as lead sponsor of the 2020 repeal invoice.

“I believe we should promote public policies that make our communities safer and provide victims with the services they need,” Tate, of Centennial, stated when requested about his change of coronary heart. “The death penalty fails to do those things while also risking innocent lives. My experience shows it is an ineffective and expensive system, and my philosophical stance is that the state should not have the power of life and death.”

Hill, of Colorado Springs, stated in a textual content message: “I am opposed to governments killing their citizens and will sponsor the bill.”

Republican state Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument stated he would possibly vote for the repeal invoice however that he’s undecided but.

There’s been important motion on the opposite aspect of the aisle, as nicely.

Democrats maintain a 19-16 majority within the Senate, however, on this case, solely 18 Democratic votes are gettable.

Assistant Majority Chief Rhonda Fields is firmly against repealing the dying penalty. Her son and his fiancée had been murdered in 2005, and the killers, Sir Mario Owens and Robert Ray, are two of the three members of Colorado’s dying row.

Since 1976, Colorado has executed only one man — assassin and rapist Gary Lee Davis, in 1997.

Fields stated she was deeply offended final yr by how shortly the lead sponsors of the 2019 repeal invoice, Gonzales and Democratic Sen. Angela Williams of Denver, rolled it out. Fields stated it was a “one, two, three gut punch” when, in a span of simply three days, the invoice was launched within the Senate, touted in a press convention and debated in a committee listening to.

A number of Democrats who philosophically oppose the dying penalty felt uncomfortable supporting the invoice after Fields complained concerning the course of. On the day that Gonzales introduced she was suspending the 2019 repeal effort, 4 Senate Democrats’ votes had been unsure: Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge, Nancy Todd of Aurora, Tammy Story of Conifer and Joann Ginal of Fort Collins.

“I have so much respect for Sen. Fields and for her experience and for her perspective,” Gonzales stated. “The day that I pulled the bill last year, I was in the bathroom crying and (Fields) came and she gave me a hug, and I told her, ‘You know I’m going to bring this bill back next year.’”

Gonzales stated she has taken steps to make sure that this yr’s course of is respectful of Fields.

“I will be forthright and direct every step of the way. That’s my commitment to her and to everyone involved in this process.”

There’s been one other key change: Williams is not a lead sponsor. Many, together with Gonzales, criticized her dealing with of final yr’s invoice, and Williams stated she is going to play a supporting function this yr.

The brand new strategy has thus far labored on Story and Ginal, who each stated Wednesday that they plan to vote for to abolish the dying penalty.

“I support repealing the death penalty. I think it’s the right move, the appropriate policy. I think it’s what needs to happen,” Story stated.

Stated Ginal: “Unless something in the process happens like last year, then you will see me voting to abolish the death penalty.”

Danielson wouldn’t touch upon how she is going to vote, and Todd couldn’t be reached for remark.

One of many repeal’s biggest champions within the Senate, Lois Courtroom of Denver, is stepping down subsequent week, however a favourite to exchange her, state Rep. Chris Hansen, informed The Put up he would “unequivocally, absolutely” help the hassle.

Fields is ready to battle the invoice once more this yr, however she’s additionally conscious of the political actuality she’s up in opposition to.

“It’s a longstanding value that many of my colleagues have, so I don’t expect for them to give up on something that’s important to them,” she stated, including that she’s “pleased” with how Gonzales has dealt with the method.

If and when the dying penalty is abolished, Fields stated, she will likely be glad to maneuver previous the dialog.

“It’s hurtful, because it reminds me of my own personal trauma and scars as it relates to the death of my son and his fiancée, and I have to live with that pain and those scars every day.”

Many others within the Senate are additionally able to cease speaking about this. The 2020 repeal invoice, which may very well be launched within the coming days, will likely be Colorado’s sixth try in a few dozen years.

“I don’t think anybody wants to keep bringing up the death penalty year after year,” Story stated. “I think there’s a desire to be able to bring it forward, take the votes and then be able to move on.”