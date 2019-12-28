Colorado K-12 education news in brief: DPS board member gets new job, Jeffco teacher honored, and more

DPS board member to steer human rights training

Denver Public Colleges board President Carrie Olson is taking a job as curriculum director of the Educators’ Institute for Human Rights.

The institute focuses on training in regards to the Holocaust and different genocides, with the objective of accelerating tolerance.

Olson beforehand taught in DPS, although she had to surrender that job when she joined the varsity board. She started studying and educating in regards to the Holocaust in 1994, wrote a part of a lecturers’ information on discussing genocide and helped the Ministry of Training in El Salvador to craft its curriculum for educating about atrocities.

Jeffco instructor honored

Travis Hill, who teaches artwork and social research at Brady Excessive College in Jeffco Public Colleges, has been named particular wants artwork educator of the 12 months by the Colorado Artwork Training Affiliation.

Hill designed an after-school arts program for Brady college students and helped college students to show their work in one in all Denver’s First Friday artwork walks.

Trainer Cupboard members named

Colorado Training Commissioner Katy Anthes added 12 new members to her “Teacher Cabinet” this fall.

New members are:

Michael Bautista, profession and technical training, Boulder Technical Training Middle, Boulder Valley College District

Kenneth Benson, social research, Niwot Excessive College, St. Vrain Valley College District

Kathleen Campbell, English, STRIVE Prep Kepner, Denver Public Colleges

Linda Donaldson, math, Skoglund Center College, Middle Consolidated College District 26JT

Samantha DuVall, math, Union Colony Colleges, Greeley-Evans College District 6

Bonnie Grover, English, Avery Parsons Elementary College, Buena Vista College District

Scott Hicks, social research, East Grand Center College, East Grand College District

Emily Muellenberg, English, Highlands Ranch Excessive College, Douglas Nation College District

Lacey Taschdjian, math, Adams Metropolis Center College, Adam County College District 14

Jamie Odum, third grade, Primero Elementary College, Primero College District

Carina Raetz, English as a second language, Academy Worldwide Elementary College, Academy College District 20

Julie Sale, science, math and social research, Hope Studying Academy, Douglas County College District

The cupboard doesn’t have any official powers, however advises Anthes on lecturers’ viewpoints.

STEM lecturers can apply for award

Academics who encourage college students’ curiosity in science, know-how, engineering and math can apply for the Alan Shepard Expertise in Training award.

The Astronauts Memorial Basis, NASA and the House Basis sponsor the award yearly. Shepard was the primary American to journey into house.

Purposes are due Jan. 10.