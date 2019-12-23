Colorado lawmaker wants to remove term “illegal alien” from state law

The phrases used to explain immigrants who’re dwelling in the USA with out documentation have been closely debated for years, and a Colorado lawmaker needs the state to make use of a phrase that carries extra dignity and respect for the individuals it describes.

Colorado Home Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, plans to introduce a invoice in 2020 that may take away the phrase “illegal alien” from the one place it’s utilized in state statutes — a 2006 regulation that references public contracts and prohibits immigrants with out authorized residency from being employed for these jobs.

“I think words matter and we shouldn’t be calling people illegal aliens,” Lontine stated. “People aren’t illegal.”

The invoice is minor and received’t have an effect on something however the wording in that statute, Lontine stated, however she represents a district with a excessive Latino inhabitants. The problem got here to her consideration when a buddy of hers attended a coaching on unbiased contracts on the metropolis and county of Denver and the time period was used. She approached human sources to seek out out why and was directed to the state regulation.

“It doesn’t matter what your legal status is — as long as you are present in the country, you do have some constitutional protections,” Lontine stated. “Our constitution is for everybody, not just citizens.”

She referred to as it a matter of treating individuals with dignity and respect. The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition agreed.

“Any move away from dehumanizing language targeting our community members in Colorado is always welcome. We continue needing real protections for our community and changing this word in the law is a good first step,” wrote spokesman Cristian Solano-Córdova in an announcement.

Lontine hasn’t hosted stakeholder conferences on the proposed invoice but, so vocal opposition hasn’t developed.

Nevertheless, the phrases used to explain immigrants who entered the nation illegally are debated recurrently. Immigrant rights advocates desire “undocumented” or “unauthorized.” President Donald Trump has taken a tough line towards permitting individuals to stay within the nation with out documentation, and final 12 months his Justice Division instructed U.S. attorneys to make use of the time period “illegal alien.”

In 2013, the Related Press guide, utilized by journalists in the USA, directed reporters to solely use “illegal” to explain actions, not individuals, and “alien” solely in direct quotes.