Colorado mother accused of killing daughter she’d pretended was sick is granted $250,000 bond

A Colorado mom accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter who she had portrayed for years as being terminally sick was granted a $250,000 bond Tuesday.

Supplied by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Workplace Kelly Renee Turner

Kelly Renee Turner, often known as Kelly Renee Gant, is charged with homicide within the August 2017 loss of life of her daughter, Olivia Gant. On Tuesday, the prosecution requested for a $four million bond, and the protection requested for a $10,000 bond. Decide Patricia Herron set a bond between these two numbers after contemplating the chance to the general public and Turner’s capability to pay.

Turner for years portrayed Olivia as very sick, posting on a web based weblog about her daughter’s fixed well being struggles, soliciting donations for well being care prices and, towards the tip of Olivia’s life, enlisting varied companies and well-meaning folks to assist Olivia end a bucket checklist of adventures earlier than she died, like turning into a firefighter for a day or using together with Denver police.

Turner satisfied quite a few medical doctors to deal with Olivia, and the medical doctors continued to take action even after they had reservations about how sick Olivia really was, in line with a grand jury indictment filed in October.

Authorities solely turned suspicious greater than a 12 months after Olivia’s loss of life, when Turner introduced one other daughter to medical doctors and claimed she additionally was sick.

Turner is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, youngster abuse, three counts of theft, three counts of charitable fraud, two counts of try and affect a public servant and two counts of second-degree forgery.