Colorado oil and gas producer KP Kauffman to pay $3.5 million in fines, repairs in air pollution settlement

Federal and state authorities have reached a settlement settlement that might compel Denver-based oil and gasoline producer KP Kauffman to pay $1 million and spend $2.5 million extra enhancing air pollution controls at 67 services in Colorado to resolve alleged violations of air high quality legal guidelines.

The settlement filed Tuesday in federal courtroom means 93% of the three,141 oil and gasoline trade services with storage tanks within the space round metro Denver the place air high quality violates federal well being requirements, and in a part of Weld County, now fall underneath compliance orders to wash up.

This was the fourth latest settlement with oil and gasoline firms in Colorado accused of violating legal guidelines designed to reduce air air pollution from storage tanks. The opposite settlements concerned Noble Power in 2015, PDC Power in 2017 and HighPoint Working Firm in 2019.

“Oil and gas production fuels our economy, but it must be done responsibly,” Assistant U.S. Lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark stated. “We will continue to take action where operators fail to comply with our nation’s clean air laws.”

Colorado Division of Public Well being and Atmosphere officers pointed to the compliance orders as proof of harder efforts by Colorado’s Air High quality Management Fee to cut back environmental hurt.

“The 93% figure reflects the fact that the state is serious about emissions control and standing behind its regulations to reduce emissions,” state atmosphere packages director John Putnam stated. “We will not accept noncompliance with the commission’s critical regulations to reduce emissions from tanks.”

Inspectors from the Environmental Safety Company and the state investigated Kauffman operations between 2013 and 2018 and located elevated hazardous emissions from storage tanks. Leaks of chemical compounds referred to as risky natural compounds, or VOCs, from trade services have been a spotlight of concern for air air pollution management officers.

The inspectors discovered sufficient issues, equivalent to under-sized vapor management methods and insufficient operations and upkeep practices, that they filed a authorized grievance in October 2018 that Kauffman violated federal and state necessities to reduce emissions of VOCs. This kind of air pollution results in the formation of ground-level ozone, which irritates the lungs, exacerbates bronchial asthma, and will increase susceptibility to respiratory sicknesses, equivalent to pneumonia and bronchitis.

Federal prosecutors stated the settlement, topic to courtroom approval after a 30-day remark interval, will enhance air high quality in communities by lowering VOCs air pollution. Colorado at present ranks among the many nation’s worst violators of federal well being requirements because of elevated ozone.

The authorities stated enhancements, together with set up of strain screens to detect extra air pollution, would minimize Kauffman’s emissions of VOCs by 424 tons a 12 months.

Below the settlement, Kauffman must enhance firm operations and upkeep and guarantee correct vapor management methods on storage tanks. Firm crews must conduct month-to-month or quarterly inspections utilizing infrared cameras to detect air pollution.

A $1 million civil penalty could be paid to the federal and state governments.

Kauffman officers referred queries to an organization legal professional who couldn’t instantly be reached.

Federal officers declined to debate their case, however issued statements.

“The EPA continues to enforce the Clean Air Act, and our partnership with the state continues to deliver cleaner, healthier air for Colorado’s communities,” EPA regional administrator Gregory Sopkin stated.

Colorado well being chief Jill Hunsaker Ryan additionally issued a press release: “Our laws and regulations exist to protect the health and well-being of everyone who calls Colorado home. This settlement demonstrates our commitment to holding companies accountable for their violations and taking the decisive steps necessary to minimize volatile organic compound emissions.”

Anti-fracking activists stated this settlement exhibits that Colorado should take a harder method — financed by elevated charges on firms.

“Colorado must do more to monitor pollution emissions from operators in the oil and gas industry. Industry cannot be allowed to self-monitor. We know the fox guarding the chicken house model just doesn’t work,” stated Leslie Weise, a director of 350 Colorado.