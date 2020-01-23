Colorado Parks and Wildlife says fraudulent sites are selling fishing licenses

Keynes Chen, of Boulder, escapes the warmth whereas fly fishing at Barker Reservoir on June 29 in Nederland.(Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up)

Colorado fishing licenses for 2020 will go on sale March 1, however within the meantime, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued an advisory telling individuals to be cautious about the place they buy their licenses.

The company was alerted a few fraudulent web site claiming to promote Colorado fishing licenses, based on a information launch.

CPW says its personal on-line store and tons of of license gross sales brokers throughout the state provide the simplest, most safe and best-priced strategies of buying fishing licenses.

The company added that fraudulent websites typically promote licenses at a considerably marked up value, citing a resident Colorado fishing license bought for $134, almost $100 greater than a legitimate resident license really prices.

The company additionally cautioned that fraudulent third get together websites may use or promote private data from the purchaser, together with Social Safety or bank card data.

Learn extra on the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

