Colorado police, other law enforcement officer-involved shootings in 2020



What does it take to leave a gang? This Denver teen knows — and he wants to help other young people find new paths December 25, 2019 at 6:00 am

Sam Elfay had simply prevented a prolonged jail sentence after a theft conviction in Seattle. Again dwelling, his household fearful that he would proceed to get entangled in gangs and crime. His father stated he could not go away the home till he met somebody, somebody who might assist him. Elfay anticipated a nerdy therapist-type with a clipboard. As a substitute, he met Jason McBride.