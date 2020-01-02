Colorado police, other law enforcement officer-involved shootings in 2020

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
What does it take to leave a gang? This Denver teen knows — and he wants to help other young people find new paths
Sam Elfay had simply prevented a prolonged jail sentence after a theft conviction in Seattle. Again dwelling, his household fearful that he would proceed to get entangled in gangs and crime. His father stated he could not go away the home till he met somebody, somebody who might assist him. Elfay anticipated a nerdy therapist-type with a clipboard. As a substitute, he met Jason McBride.
Seven Denver Public Safety employees have died by suicide in the past two years; a rate far higher than national average
Denver Police Division Officer Jim Sewald was one in every of seven metropolis public security workers to die by suicide over the previous two years, in keeping with division numbers. The seven deaths embrace two members of the Denver Police Division, three workers members of the Denver Sheriff Division, one Hearth Division worker and one 911 dispatcher.
