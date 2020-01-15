Colorado Rapids acquire Younes Namli on loan as designated player

For years the Rapids have sought a central attacking midfielder, and on Wednesday, they obtained him. Considered as the ultimate piece to finish a cohesive offense, Younes Namli has been signed by Colorado to change into the sixth Designated Participant (DP) in membership historical past.

Namli, 25, joins on a two-year mortgage from FK Krasnodar in Russia. The Rapids could have an possibility to purchase his rights in addition to clauses that may routinely activate his buy if he hits sure marks.

The Danish native was acquired by Krasnodar final summer season at a price of $2.28 million on a deal that lasted till 2023. He has performed sporadically for the Russian Premier League facet however did characteristic in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League matches whereas serving to the membership to second place within the standings domestically.

“Younes is a talented and technically gifted playmaker that we’ve had our sights on for the past two years,” Rapids normal supervisor Pádraig Smith stated in a launch. “He’s been a consistently strong performer in the Eredivisie, a league we believe translates well to MLS, and has shown a great ability on the ball and in creating clear scoring opportunities for his teammates as well as getting on the scoresheet himself. We’re excited to finally have him join the club and expect him to be a difference-maker for us.”

Namli had spent the majority of his skilled profession within the Dutch Eredivisie, first with HC Heerenveen after which with PEC Zwolle. He recorded 13 objectives and 17 assists throughout all competitions throughout his 108 appearances between the 2 golf equipment.

“He’s a very skillful player and a very technical player,” Rapids head coach Robin Fraser stated. “He’s a very crafty left-footed player who can hit any pass short or long. He’s a good shooter. He can beat guys and he’s got good vision. … He is the type of player who can make final passes for us, he can create chances for himself and he can create chances for others.”

The introduced signing of Namli comes 24 hours after the membership finalized a deal for French winger Nicolas Benezet. The 2 will look to bolster what was already the third-best purpose scoring offense in MLS final 12 months. From 2018 to 2019 the Rapids offense improved by 22 objectives thanks largely attributable to success off set items.

The addition of an attacking midfielder in Namli comes with the considered creating extra open play probabilities for strikers Kei Kamara and Diego Rubio. The duo every scored over 10 objectives apiece final season and had been rapidly trailed by MLS Rookie of the Yr Andre Shinyashiki with seven.

“I’m really excited to get the group together,” Fraser stated. “I think this group could be really fun to watch. For the most part, they’re a really unselfish group who work hard for each other and at the end of the day, we’re able to create some really exciting moments last year. And then you add two more players of this quality in Namli and Benezet and you feel like it’s just going to not only make our attack better but make our attack even more diversified than it was last year.”

Namli will fill one of many Rapids’ three open designated participant slots. The DP slot primarily lets a membership go above wage restrictions on a tagged participant, and that participant doesn’t have wage cap implications.