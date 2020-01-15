Colorado Rep. Perry Buck wants to be a Weld Co. commissioner

Republican state Rep. Perry Buck hopes to surrender her seat to grow to be a Weld County commissioner.

“I’ve always wanted to be a county commissioner,” stated Buck, of Windsor. “I’d be humbled and honored to come home to serve the people of Weld County.”

Buck is in her fourth and ultimate time period as a state consultant, so she’ll quickly depart the seat a technique or one other. The chance to serve in Weld County introduced itself final week, when Commissioner Sean Conway introduced his resignation.

A emptiness committee will determine Conway’s successor.