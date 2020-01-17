Colorado representative resigns to work for Donald Trump

Littleton Republican Susan Beckman says she’s leaving the Colorado Home of Representatives to work for the Trump administration.

Rep. Beckman stunned the chamber by asserting her transfer — efficient instantly — on the Home ground Friday morning.

“I’m resigning to accept a position in the Trump administration,” she stated. “In this role, I’ll continue to serve Colorado, and I’ll actually be just down the street.”

She didn’t specify what her new job shall be, nor did she instantly reply to a name from The Denver Put up. The White Home has not but responded to a query about Beckman, and a spokesperson for the state GOP declined to remark.

Beckman has been a vocal supporter of Trump.

In late March, Beckman narrowly misplaced the election for the subsequent Colorado Republican Occasion chair, a job that may have led to her resignation from the legislature. Promising to “shine a light on the backpack consultants that are getting millions and millions of dollars on the backs of Republican losses,” Beckman grabbed a plurality of votes on the primary poll however couldn’t seize the bulk wanted.

On a later poll, she misplaced to U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who has maintained his position in Congress whereas chairing the state GOP.

Her resignation triggers a emptiness in Home District 38. It will likely be crammed by a committee of occasion electors within the coming weeks. One other Home Republican, Perry Buck, may be on the way in which out.

On the Home ground Friday, Beckman thanked her household, Capitol workers and her colleagues.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you,” she stated.

After ending her remarks, Beckman took off the black pin that lawmakers put on within the Capitol and positioned it on the lectern in entrance of her as Democratic Home Speaker KC Becker and the remainder of the chamber gave her a standing ovation.