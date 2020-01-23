Colorado saw 3.7 million lightning strikes in 2019

Colorado noticed about three.7 million lightning occasions in 2019, a tick above the state’s five-year common.

In line with Vaisala Group’s annual lightning report, Colorado recorded barely over three.7 million statewide cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in 2019, the 20th-highest statewide lightning determine throughout the continental United States and the District of Columbia.

The highest states for lightning in 2019, so as, have been Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Florida, in line with the report.





Supplied by Vaisala Group

Whereas northeastern Colorado — together with the Denver space — noticed above-average lightning in 2019, most of southern and western Colorado noticed lightning figures that trailed five-year averages.

A lackluster monsoon season is prone to blame for western and southern Colorado’s below-average lightning figures in 2019.

“There was some regional variability, and part of that was due to the weak North American monsoon,” stated Dr. Ryan Stated, a lightning analysis scientist with Vaisala.

That stated, Colorado’s statewide lightning exercise in 2019 was ever so barely above the five-year common. Colorado had three.704 million lightning occasions in 2019 vs. the state’s five-year common of three.624 million, in line with Vaisala.

Primarily based on lightning occasions per sq. mile, although, which measures lightning density, it was northeast Colorado that took high honors in 2019, as typical. The county that noticed essentially the most lightning occasions per sq. mile was Logan County, with 108 lightning occasions per sq. mile in 2019, above its five-year common of 91.

“Typically, the northeastern part of the state sees the most lightning,” Stated stated, attributing that to storms that type off the Rockies and monitor east, organizing into lightning-producing storm clusters.

Supplied by Vaisala Group

Inversely, Colorado’s least lightning-prone a part of the state is the sometimes arid (even for Colorado requirements) San Luis Valley. Alamosa County noticed the bottom lightning density figures throughout the state final yr, with solely 6.three lightning occasions per sq. mile in 2019 — lower than 10 % of what Denver County noticed.

Denver County, in the meantime, noticed 66 lightning occasions per sq. mile in 2019, significantly above the five-year common of 43. The best clusters of lightning in Denver seemed to be on the town’s west facet, maybe tied to a slow-moving sequence of July thunderstorms that additionally produced lethal flash flooding.

Moreover, Vaisala’s report stated that the continental United States noticed about 223 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in 2019, an eight.1 million improve from 2018. That correlates with above-average nationwide figures when it comes to twister and extreme climate experiences in 2019.

Worldwide, 2.35 billion lightning occasions have been recorded in 2019, that means the U.S. accounted for about 9 % of world lightning. Vaisala — which has an workplace in Louisville — additionally recorded lightning solely 110 miles from the North Pole, which the Guinness Ebook of World Information verified because the furthest-north recognized lightning strike on report.