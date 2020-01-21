Colorado Sen. Brittany Pettersen’s baby arrives. Why reports on the political impact are overblown.

State Sen. Brittany Pettersen has grow to be the primary Colorado state senator to present start whereas in workplace.

The Lakewood Democrat and her husband, Denver Submit columnist Ian Silverii, welcomed a child boy named Davis on Sunday, based on Senate Democrats.

“He’s doing amazingly well and so is mom,” Silverii tweeted Tuesday.

Davis James Silverii was born at 7 kilos 6 ounces and 20.75”, he’s doing amazingly properly and so is mother. pic.twitter.com/c5FkHqwVjE — ian N͓̽O͓̽ ͓̽W͓̽A͓̽R͓̽ silverii (@iansilverii) January 21, 2020

A lot has been manufactured from the potential political ramifications of the timing of the kid’s start. Senate President Leroy Garcia mentioned these issues are overstated.

Democrats maintain the Senate by a slim margin of 19-16, and on days Pettersen is absent that majority shall be even thinner. That theoretically may threaten the passage of sure payments on which the Democratic caucus just isn’t absolutely united.

However Garcia mentioned the answer to that drawback is merely strategic scheduling — that’s, delaying votes till Pettersen is again on the Capitol in instances the place the Democrats might have her to move a invoice.

“It just requires us to be a little more flexible,” Garcia mentioned. “That is a daily occurrence here. It is fully within our capacity to be flexible.”

He additionally mentioned that he doesn’t anticipate Pettersen to lose any pay — state senators every make between $30,000 and $40,000 a 12 months — because of maternity go away.

“She’d have to miss a substantial amount of work, and I don’t anticipate that will be the challenge nor the problem,” Garcia mentioned, including that it might solely be a problem if and when Pettersen misses greater than 40 of the 120 days of the legislative session, which runs by early Might.

“Right now we’re on course to make sure none of that happens.”

He mentioned Pettersen shall be welcome to convey her child onto the Senate flooring, and that younger kids must be stored away solely on days when the chamber is commemorating one thing significantly somber.

“But, by and large, we welcome our colleagues — this is their chamber. This is the people’s chamber,” he mentioned.

Pettersen has used the expertise and her platform to focus on the truth that many dad and mom don’t receives a commission household or medical go away at work and should not be capable of afford baby care as she and Silverii can.

“I really can’t imagine the position that some women are in,” Pettersen advised The Denver Submit in August. “It’s so important that we have working environments that are accepting.”