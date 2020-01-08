Colorado sheriff’s office rolls back alert about a drone “command vehicle”

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up The grouping of lights within the heart of the reveals a drone flying a number of hundred ft within the night time sky on Jan. 2, 2020 close to Limon.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Workplace on Wednesday abruptly pulled again from a earlier declare that authorities have been on the lookout for a “command vehicle” that may be controlling the drones witnesses have reported flying nighttime patterns in Colorado and Nebraska, saying in a Fb put up that the command automobile info was not “pertinent or relevant.”

“The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is not the task force and our jurisdiction does not extend past Phillips County, Colorado,” the assertion mentioned, earlier than including that the workplace would not be making public statements in regards to the drone state of affairs.

The saga has been happening since mid-December, when residents in a number of counties started reporting that giant drones have been flying grid patterns at night time, and native authorities mentioned they didn’t know who was flying the drones.

Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliott didn’t instantly return requests for remark Wednesday. The workplace posted the unique message in regards to the command automobile on Monday, hours after a gathering in regards to the drones in Brush attended by about 75 individuals from all kinds of companies. In that message, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned the duty power was asking the general public to be looking out for a “closed box trailer with antennas or a large van.”

On Tuesday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in a Fb put up that the “vehicle description and trailer descriptions” a few attainable command automobile have been primarily based on “pure speculation.”

“It may be accurate; but there is no information, at this time, that supports it,” the put up mentioned.

A member of the duty power who attended Monday’s assembly and spoke with The Denver Put up on the situation of anonymity mentioned Wednesday that the duty power by no means determined to seek for a command automobile.

“The working group was never looking for a ‘command vehicle’ as described in a recent social media post,” the particular person mentioned.

Lincoln County sheriff’s Capt. Michael Yowell mentioned Wednesday that the subject of “command vehicles” was mentioned at Monday’s assembly as sheriffs in contrast notes about varied stories they’d acquired.

“It was brought up that someone has got to be controlling these drones,” he mentioned.

However he mentioned he can’t communicate to what the duty power determined to pursue, as a result of after the preliminary common assembly, members of the newly shaped job power stayed within the room whereas the remainder of attendees left. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Workplace is just not a part of the duty power.

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, mentioned Wednesday that authorities have nonetheless not found out the supply of the drones.

“We are still working together to try to determine what exactly it is that people are reporting seeing, and if it’s drones, who the operator is,” he mentioned.