Colorado skiers share their tips for how to plan a ski trip

We polled skiers and snowboarders within the official Ikon Cross Holders Fb group to study their tried-and-true ski journey recommendation. Right here’s a few of what we realized:

For those who’re feeling additional spontaneous, ebook a Southwest flight (no change charges!) and regulate the climate forecast. Then chase that candy powder wherever it takes you. (You too can discover out which ski areas have direct flights from Denver right here.)

For those who plan to lease gear while you arrive, take your individual boots. You don’t need your trip to be ruined by boots that don’t match.

If it’s important to lease a automobile, ask about all-wheel drive or snow chains. If you arrive within the mountain city, park the automobile and take a bus or shuttle every time doable.

For those who’re touring with an enormous group, preserve a grasp Google Doc with addresses, telephone numbers and different particulars. This fashion, everyone seems to be on the identical web page and you’ll simply talk modifications.

For those who can’t fly direct, contemplate connecting via southern (learn: hotter) airports to keep away from weather-related delays.

Name the official ski resort lodging workplace and see what offers can be found to go holders. It’s possible you’ll be shocked on the financial savings you may get for a bunch. (Plus: Right here’s a information to planning a trip round your Ikon or Epic go)

Make a packing record and test it twice (particularly should you’re touring with youngsters!). You don’t need to wind up paying prime greenback to exchange a ski jacket that was left a house.

Even should you’re skilled, take a non-public lesson with an teacher to get the lay of the land at an unfamiliar resort.

