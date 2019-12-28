Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28, 2019

The next Colorado snow totals have been reported by the Nationwide Climate Service for Dec. 28, 2019, as of eight:15 a.m. Saturday.

Erie, Co — 2.5 inches at 6:41 a.m.

Estes Park, Co — 2 inches at 6:54 a.m.

Federal Heights, Co — three inches at 6:16 a.m.

Gothic, Co — four inches at 7:36 a.m.

Grand Junction, Co — 1.5 inches at 7:34 a.m.

Llano Largo, Nm — three inches at 9 p.m. – 12/27/2019

Longmont, Co — 1.eight inches at 7:09 a.m.

Northglenn, Co — three.1 inches at 7:08 a.m.

Placerville Ne, Co — 11 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/27/2019

Snowmass Village, Co — 2.7 inches at 7 a.m.

Telluride Ski Resort, Co — 14 inches at 7:35 a.m.

Telluride, Co — 15 inches at 2:24 a.m.