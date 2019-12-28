News

Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28, 2019

December 28, 2019
The next Colorado snow totals have been reported by the Nationwide Climate Service for Dec. 28, 2019, as of eight:15 a.m. Saturday.

Erie, Co — 2.5 inches at 6:41 a.m.

Estes Park, Co — 2 inches at 6:54 a.m.

Federal Heights, Co — three inches at 6:16 a.m.

Gothic, Co — four inches at 7:36 a.m.

Grand Junction, Co — 1.5 inches at 7:34 a.m.

Llano Largo, Nm — three inches at 9 p.m. – 12/27/2019

Longmont, Co — 1.eight inches at 7:09 a.m.

Northglenn, Co — three.1 inches at 7:08 a.m.

Placerville Ne, Co — 11 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/27/2019

Snowmass Village, Co — 2.7 inches at 7 a.m.

Telluride Ski Resort, Co — 14 inches at 7:35 a.m.

Telluride, Co — 15 inches at 2:24 a.m.

