Colorado snow totals for Jan. 12-13, 2020

Colorado Division of Transportation A view of Wolf Creek Cross on Jan. 13 at 10:20 a.m. exhibiting average to heavy snow.

The next Colorado snow totals have been reported by the Nationwide Climate Service for Jan. 12-13, 2020, as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Breckenridge, Co — zero.5 inch at 10:01 p.m. – 1/12/2020

Copper Mountain, Co — three inches at 2 a.m.

Irwin Ski Lodge, Co — 2.5 inches at four p.m. – 1/12/2020

Loveland Cross, Co — 2 inches at 5 a.m.

Meeker Park, Co — 1 inch at 2 a.m.

Mount Crested However, Co — 5 inches at 7 a.m.

Wolf Creek Cross, Co — 14 inches at 9:57 a.m.