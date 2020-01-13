News

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 12-13, 2020

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read

Colorado Division of Transportation

A view of Wolf Creek Cross on Jan. 13 at 10:20 a.m. exhibiting average to heavy snow.

The next Colorado snow totals have been reported by the Nationwide Climate Service for Jan. 12-13, 2020, as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

MORE WEATHER NEWS: Click on right here for the most recent updates on climate, site visitors, highway closures and extra.

Breckenridge, Co — zero.5 inch at 10:01 p.m. – 1/12/2020

Copper Mountain, Co — three inches at 2 a.m.

Irwin Ski Lodge, Co — 2.5 inches at four p.m. – 1/12/2020

Loveland Cross, Co — 2 inches at 5 a.m.

Meeker Park, Co — 1 inch at 2 a.m.

Mount Crested However, Co — 5 inches at 7 a.m.

Wolf Creek Cross, Co — 14 inches at 9:57 a.m.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment