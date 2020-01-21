Colorado Springs Christian narrowly defeats La Junta

Colorado Springs Christian narrowly gained over the La Junta Tigers in a 44-41 recreation on Saturday.

Colorado Springs Christian was lead in scoring by Caleb Stockton who accounted for 21 factors whereas additionally recording three rebounds and three assists. Josh Erickson helped the hassle by contributing 16 factors and 5 rebounds.

La Junta was lead in scoring by Likelihood Oquist who scored 25 factors whereas grabbing 13 rebounds. Daxton Blair had a productive evening, recording 9 factors.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Colorado Springs Christian internet hosting Manitou Springs and La Junta taking up The Vanguard College.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.