Colorado Springs looks to implement $500 fee to take pictures at Garden of the Gods

January 16, 2020
The Metropolis of Colorado Springs is contemplating charging business photographers $500 to take footage at Backyard of the Gods. A photograph allow for all different parks excluding Backyard of the Gods can be $250 yearly.

Photographers inform us the proposed allow price popped up out of nowhere they usually need solutions from town.

Sadly, metropolis officers can’t appear to get their story straight about this new business pictures allow.

There are numerous unanswered questions:

What prompted the allow requirement?

How is town planning to implement it?

