Colorado Springs man reportedly robs bank, throws money into the air and yells, “Merry Christmas”

A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after robbing a financial institution in downtown Colorado Springs, earlier than reportedly strolling outdoors, throwing the cash into air and yelling, “Merry Christmas!”

Round 12:27 p.m. Monday, David Oliver allegedly threatened staff of the Academy Financial institution at 1 South Tejon Road with a weapon, leaving the financial institution with an undisclosed amount of money, in accordance with the Colorado Springs police blotter.

A witness advised KKTV that Oliver then walked outdoors, threw the payments into the air and shouted his festive message. Sgt. Jim Jeffocat, a Colorado Springs police spokesman, wouldn’t verify that cash was thrown into air or that Oliver yelled “Merry Christmas.”

Oliver then sat on the patio of the Starbucks espresso store subsequent door, the place police arrested him with out battle, police stated. A Starbucks supervisor who answered the cellphone Tuesday stated Oliver didn’t order a drink and no person within the retailer appeared to pay him any thoughts.

A few of the cash was retrieved however 1000’s of stay lacking, Jeffcoat stated. The witness advised KKTV that individuals strolling down the road stopped to select up the flying payments to return to the financial institution tellers.

Officers discovered no indication that Oliver was armed with a weapon, Jeffcoat stated.