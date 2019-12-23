ONTARIO, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an japanese Oregon truck cease as a potential hate crime.

The Ontario Police Division stated Ronnell Hughes, who’s a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant about 9:40 a.m. Saturday when he was stabbed a number of occasions within the neck by Nolan Strauss, 26, of Colorado Springs, as reported by the Malheur Enterprise.

The Malheur Enterprise stories that Strauss informed police he picked Hughes “because he was black,” in response to a police affidavit.

Strauss, who’s a white man, is believed to be a truck driver and stays in Malheur County Jail on costs of tried homicide, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an lawyer.

Police stated Hughes just lately moved to the realm and was contained in the Pilot truck cease looking for employment. He was sitting down on the Arby’s close to the Idaho border when he was attacked with a knife unprovoked.

Hughes was taken to an Idaho hospital in “stable” situation.

The Arby’s workers who intervened and subdued Strauss weren’t damage.

Police stated there’s no indication the 2 males knew one another or interacted earlier than the sudden assault.

“The motive for the attack leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime,” police stated in a press release.