Colorado Springs officer injured in shooting during traffic stop, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a capturing throughout a visitors cease late Saturday evening, police stated.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

The incident occurred shortly earlier than midnight close to the intersection of Galley Highway and Arrawanna Road, the place the officer pulled the suspect over, in keeping with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The officer approached the automobile after which walked again to his patrol automobile, when photographs had been fired. Officers returned fireplace, and the suspect drove away, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

The suspect was concerned in an accident close to Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Road, after which fled on foot. Authorities had been nonetheless trying to find him later Sunday morning.

