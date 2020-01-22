The Peyton Panthers simply defeated Colorado Springs College by a rating of 58-23 on Saturday.

Peyton will play host to Calhan, whereas Colorado Springs College will journey to play Ellicott.

No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.