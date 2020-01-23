Colorado State basketball youth movement fuels 5-game winning streak

FORT COLLINS — Niko Medved is stacking bricks on the reclamation venture that’s Colorado State basketball.

Development begins from the bottom up, and one take a look at the Rams in Medved’s second season as head coach exhibits a powerful basis. You may say the children are all proper inside Moby Area.

CSU defeated Fresno State 86-68 on Wednesday night time for this system’s fifth consecutive victory in Mountain West play. The Rams (14-7, 5-Three) have been led by a career-high 26 factors from freshman ahead David Roddy. The previous Minnesota highschool star hammered down a fast-break dunk within the remaining minutes to seal the win and ship a message.

Roddy is the clear-cut face of the Rams’ budding youth motion.

CSU, over 20 video games previous to Wednesday towards Fresno State (6-13, 2-6), featured 4 freshmen — Roddy, Isaiah Stevens, Dischon Thomas and John Tonje — who supplied 42% of the Rams’ scoring manufacturing (32 factors/sport), 32% of their rebounding (11.6 per sport) and 44% of their assists (6.9 per sport). All 4 recorded factors Wednesday night time.

A pair of sophomores, Kendle Moore and Adam Thisltewood, are second-year starters who anchor the Rams. Moore is CSU’s steals chief. Thistlewood is the highest Three-point shooter amongst starters. Each have been former Drake commitments underneath Medved, and so they adopted him to Fort Collins when he landed the CSU job.

Their loyalty has paid critical dividends.

The Rams stay critical underdogs for an NCAA Event bid with the meat of their convention schedule forward. It’s going to in all probability take a shock run by the Mountain West championships (and, maybe, No. four San Diego State) to make the Massive Dance. The final time CSU boogied into the NCAAs? Go all the best way again to 2013.

The Rams will goal for a sixth consecutive victory Saturday at Utah State.