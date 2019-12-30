Colorado State football alums have fantastic day in NFL’s Week 17

It was day to be a CSU Ram.
Colorado State alums lit up the NFL field scores on Sunday. Right here’s a have a look at a few of the highlights:
Falcons’ Ty Sambrailo rumbles for a landing
The previous CSU offensive lineman — and Broncos draft decide — made historical past after reeling in a 35-yard landing reception in opposition to the Buccaneers. It was the longest offensive landing by a 300-plus pound participant in NFL historical past.
Michael Gallup goes off for the Cowboys
With Dallas’ playoffs hopes on the road, the previous Rams standout pulled in three landing to steer the Cowboys to a 47-16 beatdown of Washington. Sadly, the Eagles additionally gained, which eradicated Dallas.
Gall(𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙮)UP for the TD! @Michael13Gallup | #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/Q2RaAi33dh
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 29, 2019
“Don’t mind if I do…” – @Michael13Gallup, most likely 😤#WASvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fz99ho6hx0
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 30, 2019
Gallup 🔥 Gallup 🔥Gallup @Dak to @Michael13Gallup for the third time of #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/YTFlkNdkNv
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 30, 2019
Shaquil Barrett’s record-breaking efficiency
Tampa Bay’s star linebacker obliterated Warren Sapp’s franchise file for sacks (16.5) on Sunday. Barrett took down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan 3 times to complete with 19.5 on the season.
Your NEW franchise chief!
That is 1️⃣7️⃣.5️⃣ sacks on the season for @MOOCHIE048. pic.twitter.com/80ofRPvJon
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 29, 2019
Vikings’ Bisi Johnson has three catches
OK, Bisi Johnson’s efficiency wasn’t almost as spectacular, however the former Lakewood Excessive Faculty star did end with three catches for 34 yards.
