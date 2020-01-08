Colorado to host congressional hearing on online market competition

High executives may have the chance to speak to lawmakers about rising issues about competitors within the on-line market subsequent week, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse’s workplace introduced Wednesday.

Audio system on the Jan. 17 occasion will embrace Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, PopSockets Founder and CEO David Barnett and Tile Vice President and Common Counsel Kirsten Daru.

“Through the Subcommittee’s investigation, it has become clear that the dominant online platforms have tremendous power to shape and influence online commerce,” wrote subcommittee Chair David Cicilline within the launch. “This hearing is an opportunity to hear directly from a diverse group of innovative companies that are forced to rely on these platforms as gatekeepers to reach consumers and the online marketplace.”

The listening to is hosted by the Home Subcommittee on Antitrust, Business and Administrative Legislation. Neguse serves as vice chair for the committee and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck additionally sits on the committee.

“The state of Colorado — and the 2nd Congressional District in particular — is a hub for tech innovation and ingenuity,” Neguse mentioned within the launch. “I’m proud to secure this opportunity to highlight Colorado on the national level and bring my congressional colleagues to learn about the growing vibrant and strong tech community in our district.”

The listening to will likely be held at 10 a.m. on the Whittmyer Courtroom on the College of Colorado Legislation College in Boulder. This occasion is open to the general public and will likely be livestreamed right here.