Colorado voters support creating a public health insurance option, limiting drug costs, poll finds

Greater than half of Colorado voters are in favor of the state making a public insurance coverage well being choice and almost three-quarters help setting limits on prescription drug prices, based on a brand new survey by a progressive political group.

Methods 360, a political consulting agency, surveyed 600 registered voters in Colorado earlier this month by cellphone, and the outcomes, first reported by The Denver Submit, present widespread help for well being care reforms within the state. The survey was paid for by the State Progressive Trade, often called SiX, a nationwide group that works to advance progressive adjustments. About four in 10 survey contributors had been unaffiliated voters with the remaining break up virtually evenly between Republicans and Democrats. The margin of error was four%.

The potential of a public choice in Colorado has garnered vital consideration since final 12 months. Proponents say they’re working to cut back prices for the patron, whereas opponents insist that it’s going to have unintended prices for hospitals and high quality of care, with cash pouring in from particular curiosity teams opposing the mannequin. Nonetheless, outcomes from the survey confirmed a majority of Coloradans — 58 % — favor a public choice, with 82% of supporters figuring out as liberals, 63% as moderates and 41% as conservatives. The survey confirmed notably robust help — 55% — on the Western Slope, the place residents have struggled with among the highest well being care prices within the nation.

“I’m not surprised to see that breakdown of numbers because it reflects what I’ve heard,” stated Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail, one of many sponsors of the soon-to-be launched public choice invoice. “People back in my district just want competition and lower health care costs, and my district’s a more conservative, very rural part of the state.”

The outcomes solely point out that Coloradans are uninterested in excessive well being care prices, stated Republican Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument. They don’t essentially imply Coloradans help a public choice proposal that also hasn’t been launched, so “let’s not get the cat in front of the horse” and rush into something, he stated.

Lundeen stated he’s listening to from voters that though they need decrease prices, they don’t need lawmakers to lower entry or substitute medical doctors and insurance coverage they like.

The survey outcomes additionally confirmed that 74% of respondents favor limits on prescription drug prices, with 55% saying they’d strongly help such laws: 81% of liberals, 71% of conservatives and 74% of moderates.

Help for limiting the prices remained even after voters heard messages from supporters and opponents of laws to restrict the prices, based on the survey.