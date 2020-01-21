Colorado was No. 1 for robocalls last year, report finds

Colorado residents obtained probably the most robocalls per capita in 2019, in response to a brand new report — racking up over 130,000 complaints, or 2,403 robocalls per 100,000 residents.

Provision Dwelling reported that this amounted to a 15% improve in robocalls in Colorado since 2015, whereas nationwide, robocalls have elevated by 14%.

Knowledge was collected from the Federal Commerce Fee’s Do Not Name Registry and was analyzed by state. The outcomes additionally confirmed that Colorado has obtained the third most robocalls of any state since 2015, totaling greater than 583,000 robocalls, or 10,735 per 100,000 residents.

This previous August, Colorado Legal professional Basic Phil Weiser pledged to guard customers from robocalls by working with cellphone firms to hint unlawful calls and alert regulation enforcement to those that are suspected of being behind the automated calls.

Robocalls are growing throughout the US, with about half of all calls made out of cell telephones categorized as spam, in response to the Federal Communications Fee.