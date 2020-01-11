Colorado weather: Snow returns to the mountains while Denver warms up

Skiers and boarders can anticipate a dusting of recent snow within the mountains Saturday, whereas Denver warms up after a frigid morning.

Gentle snow will accumulate within the excessive nation this afternoon, with 2 to five inches anticipated, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder. The actual snow, nevertheless, will hit the north-central mountains close to the Wyoming border, the place as much as 10 inches are potential.

Whereas temperatures in Denver began within the teenagers Saturday morning, the solar will heat issues up and highs are anticipated to hit 50 levels.