Colorado weather: Why it’s so windy today

Whereas mid-winter is usually a windy time of yr in Colorado, Friday’s winds will likely be on the stronger facet of common. Excessive-wind warnings are in place for many of northern and northeastern Colorado on Friday, with gusts as much as 75 mph anticipated for elements of the foothills west of Denver.

One different factor about Friday’s winds that stands out: It’s not simply the foothills and the mountains feeling the stronger gusts. Denver and far of northeastern Colorado are included in Friday’s high-wind warning as effectively.

Winds as much as 60 mph in Denver within the afternoon and night may result in troublesome journey, potential flight delays at Denver Worldwide Airport, and maybe just a few energy outages.

East of Colorado, a potent winter storm led to blizzard-like circumstances for elements of the Midwest, bringing a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow stretching from Oklahoma to Michigan. West of Colorado, in the meantime, excessive stress is retaining the western third of the nation comparatively tranquil (although just a few snow showers will deliver Colorado’s northern mountains some contemporary powder into Saturday morning).

That distinction between excessive and low stress is the important thing to jap Colorado’s robust winds Friday.

“What we have meteorologically set up is a surface low that’s pushing in,” mentioned Lisa Kriederman, a meteorologist on the Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Boulder. “That surface low is going to drop into our Northeast plains and rush into northeast Kansas. That pressure gradient between the surface low and the high will help create strong winds.”

In brief: Air flows from excessive to low stress. The stronger the excessive and low stress, typically, the sooner the wind will transfer. In Friday’s case, the realm of low stress east of Colorado is quickly intensifying. To Colorado’s west, a robust space of excessive stress can be strengthening.

Throw in the truth that the jet stream is positioned proper over Colorado, and a mixture of issues are coming collectively to deliver jap Colorado a blustery Friday.

“It all kind of combines for a strong event,” Kriederman mentioned.

Whereas Friday’s winds will likely be intense, it comes at a time of yr when robust winds are comparatively frequent. An analogous wind occasion occurred the identical day in 2012, and the Boulder Nationwide Climate Service workplace’s itemizing of January 17th notable climate occasions in Denver accommodates a number of entries linked to robust winds.

“It is going to be a strong wind day; however, it’s common to have these strong wind events in January,” Kriederman mentioned. “The chinook or the bora winds (warm winds that flow off the mountains) are typical this time of year. It’s common to have these strong wind events.”

It’s pretty typical for January as a complete to be dry and windy in Denver, as detailed earlier this month.