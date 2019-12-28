Colorado weather: Winter storm makes for dangerous travel; near-blizzard conditions on eastern plains

Vacationers can anticipate harmful driving situations Saturday from the japanese plains, by the metro space and into the mountains as a winter storm hits massive swaths of Colorado.

The Entrance Vary foothills can anticipate four to eight inches of snow whereas Denver may see as much as 6 inches, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

The southern metro space and japanese plains are beneath a winter storm warning, with near-blizzard situations and wind gusts as much as 45 mph. The climate service warns of hazardous, troublesome journey on account of blowing and drifting snow, and restricted visibility, which may result in street closures.

Denver’s driving situations will likely be robust however barely higher — 20 to 30 mph winds and slippery roads.

The winter climate is predicted to proceed into Saturday evening, with the chilly and wind persisting into Sunday.

Snow and robust wind will result in close to blizzard situations over the plains immediately and into tonight. Vacationers take warning! #cowx pic.twitter.com/jAsp2CKuV2 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 28, 2019