Colorado woman sentenced to 14 years in toddler son’s death

PUEBLO — A decide has sentenced a Colorado girl to 14 years in jail for the function she performed within the dying of her virtually 2-year-old son in 2018.

Religion Hughes, 22, was sentenced this week and is being credited for 560 days she already served in county jail, The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday.

Hughes was additionally fined greater than $1,400, a decide mentioned.

Hughes pleaded responsible in December to negligence inflicting dying, prosecutors mentioned. She was initially charged with baby abuse leading to dying, prosecutors mentioned.

The plea deal stipulated that Hughes can be sentenced to serve a jail time period of not more than 16 years on the Colorado Division of Corrections, prosecutors mentioned.

Hughes and 22-year-old father Skyler Chapman had been arrested in June 2018 after Hughes introduced their son to a hospital with extreme accidents, together with two bleeding mind accidents and black eyes, authorities mentioned.

Hughes initially mentioned she and the boy had been assaulted by strangers earlier than altering her story, saying she and Chapman generally hit the kid as a type of self-discipline, authorities mentioned.

Chapman denied placing the kid along with his hand however as a substitute described kicking the kid who landed on his head.

Chapman was sentenced to 48 years in September after pleading responsible to second-degree homicide.