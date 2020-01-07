Colorado’s Delta Dental moving to new office in Greenwood Village seeking amenity upgrades

After 1 / 4 century of processing claims within the Denver Tech Heart, Colorado’s main dental insurer, Delta Dental, will uproot later this 12 months and transfer roughly three.5 miles south.

It’s a short-distance migration that highlights a much bigger pattern within the suburban and broader Denver metro workplace markets, actual property professionals say: Firms intent on conserving their staff pleased in a drum-tight labor market are trying to find spruced-up spots with facilities that enchantment to their workforce.

“The biggest challenges that tenants are facing today is still employee recruitment and retention,” mentioned Frederic de Loizaga, a vp with actual property service agency CBRE who represented Delta in its lease. “I would say (building) owners that aren’t willing to provide employers with things that employees want are absolutely at risk and exposed to losing tenants.”

Delta Dental has spent the previous 25 years at 4582 S. Ulster St., a constructing in-built 1984, in line with Denver property information. Come October, the nonprofit insurer, which supplies dental advantages for 1.four million Coloradans, will transfer its roughly 200 staff into 55,438 sq. toes within the Peakview Tower, 6465 S. Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Greenwood Village. Monetary phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Inbuilt 2001, Peakview has options that appealed to Delta resolution makers, de Loizaga mentioned. Particularly, the constructing has a just lately expanded health heart with locker rooms and showers and an upgraded grab-and-go cafe. Whereas the insurer’s present digs are inside a mile of the Belleview Station gentle rail cease, Peakview is a block away from a prepare platform.

“As an organization focused on improving health, we appreciated the wellness features of Peakview Tower, including the fitness center, healthy food options, outdoor areas and easy access to light rail and bike paths,” Delta Dental CFO Greg Vochis mentioned in an announcement.

The transfer is a part of what de Loizaga refers to as a “flight to quality” within the suburban workplace market. It’s hardly new in Denver. Within the city core, the rise of latest, fashionable competitors in Decrease Downtown and the River North district has helped drive upgrades and renovations at buildings together with Republic Plaza.

De Loizaga factors to Western Union’s transfer from Douglas County to the One Belliew Station tower at 7001 E. Belleview Ave. in 2018 and Newmont Mining’s impending transfer into the constructing rising close by at 6900 Layton Ave., as “flight” examples within the south suburbs. The latest sale of Denver Company Heart II and III buildings close to Belleview Station, which went for a mixed $71.7 million in line with the Colorado Actual Property Journal, reveal the worth renovation tasks have for landlords looking for to lease or promote belongings.

Peakview Tower is owned by California-based actual property funding agency KBS. KBS vp Clint Copulos, who manages the constructing, mentioned the corporate tailors its facilities to what high firms need.

“The relocation of Delta Dental’s corporate headquarters to Peakview Tower speaks to the strength of the building and its in-demand amenities,” Copulos mentioned in an announcement.