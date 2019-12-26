Colorado’s Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere had a aim and three assists and Barrett Hayton scored two energy play targets for Canada to beat the US 6-Four to open the world junior ice hockey championship on Thursday.
Nolan Foote — a Colorado native and son of former Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote — Connor McMichael and Ty Dellandrea additionally scored for Canada, and goaltender Nicolas Daws made 28 saves within the Group B recreation.
The U.S. acquired a pair of targets and an help from Shane Pinto.
Canada, essentially the most profitable staff within the competitors with 17 titles, is set to rebound from a sixth-place end final yr when it hosted the match. It wanted a comeback in its first match.
Pinto and Arthur Kaliyev scored energy play targets within the opening body to offer final yr’s finalist the U.S. a 2-Zero benefit.
McMichael, Hayton, and Foote scored in a span of lower than 10 minutes within the second interval comeback by Canada.
Hayton added his second halfway via the third for Four-2, then Nicholas Robertson and Pinto tied it at Four.
Lafreniere, one of many prime NHL draft prospects, scored the winner with Three:11 left, and Dellandrea completed it off with an empty web aim.
The U.S. subsequent performs Germany on Friday, whereas Canada faces Russia on Saturday.
In Group A contested in Trinec, Finland started its title protection by dropping to Sweden Three-2 in additional time.
The host Czech Republic defeated Russia Four-Three in Group B, and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-Three in Group A.
