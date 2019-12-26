Colorado’s Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere had a aim and three assists and Barrett Hayton scored two energy play targets for Canada to beat the US 6-Four to open the world junior ice hockey championship on Thursday.

Petr David Josek, The Related Press Canada’s Nolan Foote celebrates after scoring his aim in the course of the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds match between Canada and the US in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Nolan Foote — a Colorado native and son of former Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote — Connor McMichael and Ty Dellandrea additionally scored for Canada, and goaltender Nicolas Daws made 28 saves within the Group B recreation.

The U.S. acquired a pair of targets and an help from Shane Pinto.

Canada, essentially the most profitable staff within the competitors with 17 titles, is set to rebound from a sixth-place end final yr when it hosted the match. It wanted a comeback in its first match.

Pinto and Arthur Kaliyev scored energy play targets within the opening body to offer final yr’s finalist the U.S. a 2-Zero benefit.

McMichael, Hayton, and Foote scored in a span of lower than 10 minutes within the second interval comeback by Canada.

Hayton added his second halfway via the third for Four-2, then Nicholas Robertson and Pinto tied it at Four.

Lafreniere, one of many prime NHL draft prospects, scored the winner with Three:11 left, and Dellandrea completed it off with an empty web aim.

The U.S. subsequent performs Germany on Friday, whereas Canada faces Russia on Saturday.

In Group A contested in Trinec, Finland started its title protection by dropping to Sweden Three-2 in additional time.

The host Czech Republic defeated Russia Four-Three in Group B, and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-Three in Group A.